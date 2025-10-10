Katamaran Capital LLP Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Katamaran Capital LLP cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.1% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $671.93 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $364.26 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 163.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $698.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.52.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

