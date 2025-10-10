Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,572 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,987,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,481,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

