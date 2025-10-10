Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,734 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE TT opened at $418.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.10 and its 200 day moving average is $408.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

