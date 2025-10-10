L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.