Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,289 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Principal Active High Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YLD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

