Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

