Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $192.29 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

