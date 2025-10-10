Katamaran Capital LLP Takes $4.41 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 4.1% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $348.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

