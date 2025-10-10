IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

View Our Latest Report on KKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.