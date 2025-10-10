Vivid Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $299.18 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $317.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.55.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

