Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $195.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

