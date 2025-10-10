Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $459.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.56.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.41.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

