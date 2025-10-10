Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 2,410 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.