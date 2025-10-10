Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Shares Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,932 shares during the period. Coca Cola Femsa makes up approximately 1.5% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $83,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 36.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $1.0006 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

