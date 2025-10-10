Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $610.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.17 and a 200 day moving average of $535.28. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $611.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

