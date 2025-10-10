IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,484 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.