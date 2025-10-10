Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.31 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.