Financial Security Advisor Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Financial Security Advisor Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.73.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $293.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

