Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $42.75 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 21.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $42,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $74.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
