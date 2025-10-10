Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.