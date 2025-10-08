Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $221.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $225.26.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. KGI Securities raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.