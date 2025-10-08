Lansing Street Advisors Has $578,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,148,157.78. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.