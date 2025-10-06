United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

