pumpBTC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $287.19 Million (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for $115,416.89 or 0.92972197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $287.19 million and approximately $402.58 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 807.25778208 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 119,783.09502614 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $340.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

