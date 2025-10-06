lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $233.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.3272.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $175.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $240.86. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.