Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 818,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,838,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,838,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.