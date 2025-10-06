Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.