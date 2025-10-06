Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
