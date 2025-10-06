Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.81. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

