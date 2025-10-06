Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 66 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $284.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $286.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

