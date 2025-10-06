Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.44 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $8.44 billion and approximately $3.78 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00005230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,622.66 or 0.99582226 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122,583.89 or 0.98929796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00331838 BTC.

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 6.49195504 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,742,575.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

