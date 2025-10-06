MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,329 iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $197.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.