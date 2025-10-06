4,908 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 96,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $81.13 on Monday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

