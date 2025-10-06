Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.63 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $258.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

