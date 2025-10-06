Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Booking by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $3,080,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 42.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,418.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,524.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,307.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,807.89.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

