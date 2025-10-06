Comedian Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66.18 Million (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Comedian has a market cap of $66.18 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comedian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,622.66 or 0.99582226 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122,583.89 or 0.98929796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00331838 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06829703 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $9,927,773.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

