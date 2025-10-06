MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after purchasing an additional 601,967 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

CARR opened at $59.63 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

