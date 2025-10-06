OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $175.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

