Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,414. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,682.96. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,513. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

TOST opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

