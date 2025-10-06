OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $236.60 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average is $224.44. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

