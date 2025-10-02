United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $36.99. United Bancshares shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 522 shares traded.

United Bancshares Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

United Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

