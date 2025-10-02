Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Expands By 541.3%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,600 shares, an increase of 541.3% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,322,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,632,151.01. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 77.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

Alset declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.