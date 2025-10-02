GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 156,900 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZZ. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZZ opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -493.50 and a beta of 2.84.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

