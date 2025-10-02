Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.15. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 6,090 shares.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.