Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.58 and traded as low as C$20.10. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.19, with a volume of 60,859 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.33.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.04.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.61%.

In other news, insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total value of C$529,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$423,636. This represents a 55.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

