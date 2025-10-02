Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Declines By 83.7%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 511,100 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.35.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allarity Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLR shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allarity Therapeutics from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allarity Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

