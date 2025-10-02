Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,700 shares, a growth of 320.2% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ADAG shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adagene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adagene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Shares of ADAG stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Adagene has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.16.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
