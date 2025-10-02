Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Boosts Holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $311,170,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 440,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 422,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Capital Southwest Corporation has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.