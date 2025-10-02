Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 115.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $53.13.

Insider Activity

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,730.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,700.85. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,607.39. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,401 shares of company stock worth $20,512,230 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

