Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $473,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $552.81 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.63. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

