Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $152.41 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

